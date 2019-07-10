|
|
Raymond Lewis Hipp, 82, of Moyock, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Born in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Andrew and Ruby Hipp. He was predeceased by a daughter, Birdie Reanae; brother, Reginald Edward Hipp; and a sister, Barbara Ann Hipp.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Birdie Hipp; daughter, Ginger Anderson (Jeff); grandson, Jaren Vanscoy; great-grandchildren, Paisely and Merrick Vanscoy; brother, Albert Hipp; nieces, Tana Martin, Monica Weaver; nephews, Chuck Hipp and Jerry Finck; as well as many other extended family.
A celebration of Mr. Rayâ€™s life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019