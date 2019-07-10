The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Hipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Lewis Hipp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Lewis Hipp Obituary
Raymond Lewis Hipp, 82, of Moyock, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Born in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Andrew and Ruby Hipp. He was predeceased by a daughter, Birdie Reanae; brother, Reginald Edward Hipp; and a sister, Barbara Ann Hipp.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Birdie Hipp; daughter, Ginger Anderson (Jeff); grandson, Jaren Vanscoy; great-grandchildren, Paisely and Merrick Vanscoy; brother, Albert Hipp; nieces, Tana Martin, Monica Weaver; nephews, Chuck Hipp and Jerry Finck; as well as many other extended family.

A celebration of Mr. Rayâ€™s life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now