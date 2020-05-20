Raymond "Ray" Witter, 63, of Chesapeake, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday May 4, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 41 years, Donna L. Witter; son, Benjamin Witter(Elizabeth); daughter, Bethany Witter; brother, David Witter(Donna), and many dear friends and cousins..
Ray had a gifted artistic talent. Painting, book illustrations, scenic design, sculpture, graphics and more. He attended the first PA Governor's school of the Arts. He graduated with a BFA in cinema and a minor in oil painting from Edinburgh University, PA. He graduated with an MFA in Communications, Film and Television from Regent University in VA.He was a film editor, director, lighting designer and studio liaison for 25 years. He retired from CBS to enjoy his many friends, gardening, painting, reading and volunteering at the food pantry at Kempsville Presbyterian Church. He sang in the Faithful Men and chancel choirs, and found many ways to serve the church.
His master's thesis, "The Forgotten Holidays: The Christian Significance of the Levitical Feasts" is used by many churches today for study. A memorial service is tentatively planned in August. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.