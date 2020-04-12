|
Raymond Phillips, Jr., of Chesapeake, was 62 years old. He had a great sense of humor and a generous heart. He loved football and the Green Bay Packers. He loved his mother, most of all.
~ Do not cry for me... I'm FREE, out of pain, and heaven is my gain. I'm FREE to be with God and the loved ones that preceded me. Yes, I am FREE!! ~
Raymond is preceded in death by his father, Raymond M. Phillips, Sr. and his sisters, Bonnie Rae Phillips and Rae Ann Phillips Woodfin.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Ruth Holloman Phillips, his sisters Deborah L. Phillips, Linda Phillips Colonna and husband Billy, Tammie Phillips Olson-Mangum and husband Robert, along with many other family members and friends.
"Chip, rest in peace. We love you; you will be missed". Services are private.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020