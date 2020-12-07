Deacon Raymond S. Robinson, Sr. departed this life December 1, 2020. He is survived by 5 grandchildren Jenell, Raymond IV, Michael, Melvin and Kimberlee Jones; 10 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, a sister Blanche Stanley, a devoted niece LaVerne Jones, and a host of realtives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church Bolling Brook, where viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. the day of the service. Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.pretlowandsons.com