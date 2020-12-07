1/1
Raymond S. Robinson Sr.
1921 - 2020
Deacon Raymond S. Robinson, Sr. departed this life December 1, 2020. He is survived by 5 grandchildren Jenell, Raymond IV, Michael, Melvin and Kimberlee Jones; 10 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, a sister Blanche Stanley, a devoted niece LaVerne Jones, and a host of realtives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church Bolling Brook, where viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. the day of the service. Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.pretlowandsons.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Bolling Brook
DEC
8
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Bolling Brook
Funeral services provided by
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
500 Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
757-543-9343
