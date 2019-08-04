|
Raymond (Ray) Victor Cicirelli, 76, died April 10, 2019 at Lake Prince Woods (LPW), after a long struggle with Alzheimerâ€™s Disease (AD).
Ray was the grandfather of six, father of five and husband to his loving wife, Margaret (Peg). After a military career in the United States Coast Guard (USCG) of 27+ years, Ray and Peg retired to their dream home in Sterling Point, Portsmouth; and later moved to Lake Prince Woods (LPW) in Suffolk, VA.
Ray was born in Wilmington, DE, moving to Miami after his parents divorced. He grew up in a large family of eight children, and graduated from Hialeah High School, whose motto was â€œTo Seek â€" To Find â€" To Shareâ€. Ray took the motto to heart. Among others, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, CG Commendation Medal w/Gold Star, Commandantâ€™s Letter of Commendation, National Defense Medal w/Bronze Star. He served as Commanding Officer, CG Electronics Center, Cape May, NJ in 1991 and Chief of Homeland Security, USCGHQ, Washington, DC, retiring July 1992.
Ray was always â€œserviceâ€ oriented, even after the military, as witnessed by many volunteer jobs he accepted before and after the travel stopped.
After moving to Portsmouth in May 93, Ray and Peg found themselves in Russia just days later. Both being career military officers, they â€œhit the roads, planes and trainsâ€ traveling extensively to learn about various cultures, a favorite: Tibet. Ray worked at checking off a â€œbucket listâ€ of getting to every state in the Union. He succeeded!
Having met Jim Carr, the Pastor of Church of the Resurrection, Portsmouth, Ray got involved with the OASIS ministry for the homeless, serving early breakfasts monthly and also â€œstanding watchâ€ in the church hall on cold winter nights when the homeless were fed and housed in the public areas of various churches. Years later when Jim became the sponsor of the Gathering of Friends (GOF), an Intentional Eucharistic Community of various denominations of Christians, Ray continued being active in the ministries of GOF, again helping OASIS and Children in South America, supplying Christmas gifts and school supplies.
The first organizations Ray joined were the South Hampton Roads User Group (SHRUG), which is a group interested in keeping up with computer technology. At about the same time, he joined the Portsmouth Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (PACMOAA). He remained very active in both, serving on the Boards as well as various committees up until he was incapable of doing so due to his AD. In the mid-â€˜90â€s, Ray joined the Western Branch Lions Club (WBLC), immediately got involved in volunteering to help raise money for the Club and District Lions. LIONS are known around the world for helping those with sight and hearing problems. He served in many seats, including President. He received accolades from the District and National Organizations. One of many of the recognitions was the Prestigious Melvin Jones Fellow Award in 2012.
The American Red Cross (ARC) was fortunate that the WBLC was extremely active in hosting a Foreign Exchange Program for mid-age teens from around the world, for 2-3 weeks in the summer months. From 1995 until 2007 the Cicirelliâ€™s hosted over 27 foreign exchange students from 13 different countries and 1 or 2 other organizations. Ray treated every one of them like his own children. It was a fantastic experience for all concerned. He, at the same time, was volunteering for the ARC and was on the local chapter Board, where with other Board Members, he merged independent chapters to decrease expenses for the ARC.
LPW had/has a â€œprogressiveâ€ living situation. For years after moving, Ray drove back and forth to play tennis with his â€œPartnersâ€ at the YMCA on Cedar Lane. He voluntarily gave up driving when he felt uncomfortable â€œbehind the wheelâ€. Again, he was always caring for others. He also volunteered in the Independent and Assisted Living Departments of LPW helping with Bingo.
Ray was predeceased in life by his mother, Betty Irene (Vigneau) (Cicirelli) Fisher; father, Francis Xavier Cicirelli; step-brother, Roland Morris; loving wife, Janice (Lowe) Cicirelli; loving mother and father-in-laws, Mildred (LaPierre) and Edward Lowe; Margaret (Carr-Landrigan) and John Dennis Coad, Sr.; sister-in-law Nancy Coad and husband Tom Sullivan; and brother-in-law William Coad.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret; children Stephen Michael and wife Liza (Apa) Cicirelli; Susan Marie (Cicirelli) and spouse Jason Anderson, sons Cade and Wyatt; Jon Edward and son Edward Cicirelli; Elizabeth Anne Rettenmaier and spouse Scott Blake, son Cyrus, daughter Charlotte; and Katherine Louise (Rettenmaier) Rhoads, spouse Joshua and daughter Abby; brother and sister-in-law, John Dennis Coad, Jr. and Maryanna (McMullin) Coad; and sister-in-law, Dorothy (Doodie) (Weinsberg) Coad.
Ray is also survived by many nieces and nephews, along with many â€œsons and daughtersâ€ from abroad â€" the exchange students.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lake Prince Woodâ€™s in the Portsmouth Center, on August 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. It will be followed by a modest reception with light finger food to follow about an hour or so. In lieu of flowers, the family would rather modest donations be to the CGA Alumni Association (47 Mohegan Ave., New London, CT 06320). A separate note indicating the donation is â€œFor the Class of â€™65 in memory of CAPT R. V. Cicirelliâ€ or Alzheimerâ€™s Association (Southeastern Virginia Chapter; 6350 Center Drive, Suite #102, Norfolk, VA 23502), or to a . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019