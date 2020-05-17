Raymond W. Ashbacher, 95, of Virginia Beach passed away at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
He was born October 29, 1924, in Prairie du Chien, WI, the son of Raymond G. and Lea M. Allen Ashbacher. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years, Vivian Polodna Ashbacher, and his brother, Allen.
In the early years of World War II, at age 17, following graduation from Prairie du Chien High School, Raymond enlisted in the United States Navy. He commenced his Naval service as a Radioman and subsequently transitioned to Communications Technician upon the creation of that rating. He was among the first Naval Security Group personnel to be commissioned as a Limited Duty Officer in 1956 and ultimately rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Serving at 15 duty stations across the globe ranging from Europe to the Far East, his career culminated in assignments as Officer-in-Charge, Naval Security Group Activity, Todendorf, Germany and as Commander, Joint Electronic Intelligence Center, Norfolk, Virginia.
Following his retirement from the Navy after 27 years of duty, Raymond obtained undergraduate and Master's degrees in Education from Old Dominion University. He taught math and German at Bayside Middle School for 18 years until his retirement from the Virginia Beach City Public Schools in 1989.
He is survived by two daughters, Beth Curtis (Rob) of Lemont, IL, and Lynn Teufel (Bob) of Virginia Beach; three grandchildren, Becky Molina of Naperville, IL, Kristen Moore (Ben) of London, U.K., and Adam Teufel (Madison) of Virginia Beach; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service and internment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.