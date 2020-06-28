Reba Hollans Hicks, 92, passed away on June 25, 2020. Reba was born in Radford, VA, and was the daughter of the late Mawyer and Mary Hollans. After graduating from Radford University, she moved to Virginia Beach and was an Art teacher in Norfolk Public Schools. She later became a social worker specializing in child welfare for the City of Virginia Beach and retired after 34 years of service. She was a long time member of the Virginia Beach Christian Church where she sang in the choir. Reba enjoyed displaying her water color art in various art shows at the Central Library. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Reba is survived by her son, Keith Hicks and his wife Frances of Virginia Beach, three grandchildren, Corey Smith and his wife Jessica, Lisa Melton and her husband Steve, and Tina Cortez and her husband Fidel, twelve great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Frances Hollans, several nieces, nephews, and good friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Mawyer Hollans, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday July 1, 2020 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. Interment will follow in Princess Anne Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.