Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Burrus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca G. Burrus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rebecca G. Burrus Obituary
Rebecca G. Burrus died on March 29, 2019 two weeks shy of her 109th birthday. She was born in Buxton N.C. on April 13, 1910, and was predeceased by her husband Corlett W. Burrus, Sr. She is survived by a son, C. Winston Burrus, Jr. and his wife, Donna; 3 grandchildren, C. Winston Burrus, III (Jodi), Steven L. Burrus (Lisa), Donna Michelle Burrus, 5 great-granddaughters, and 5 great-great grandchildren.The family would like to thank Darlene Bishop and all the staff at Heritage Hall where she lived for the last 20 years.A graveside service will take place at 2pm Wednesday at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Tammy Estep of Haygood United Methodist Church will be Officiating.In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.