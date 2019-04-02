|
|
Rebecca G. Burrus died on March 29, 2019 two weeks shy of her 109th birthday. She was born in Buxton N.C. on April 13, 1910, and was predeceased by her husband Corlett W. Burrus, Sr. She is survived by a son, C. Winston Burrus, Jr. and his wife, Donna; 3 grandchildren, C. Winston Burrus, III (Jodi), Steven L. Burrus (Lisa), Donna Michelle Burrus, 5 great-granddaughters, and 5 great-great grandchildren.The family would like to thank Darlene Bishop and all the staff at Heritage Hall where she lived for the last 20 years.A graveside service will take place at 2pm Wednesday at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Tammy Estep of Haygood United Methodist Church will be Officiating.In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2019