Rebecca Jeanette Mitchell Bullock of the 3500 block of Riverside Dr. passed in her sleep, February 29, 2020 at Sentara Hospice House, Va. Beach, Virginia. Born in Norfolk, Va. She was a homemaker and a Music Teacher for Franklin and Norfolk Public Schools. She was an active member of Second Calvary Baptist Church.
Survived by: Her three children; Harvey D. Bullock, Jr of Delaware; Erica R. Bullock of Norfolk; and Aaron C. Bullock of Georgia. Her sister, Katheryne A. Marshall of Georgia and her brother Calvin J. Mitchell. Four grand children, Janoria, Alonzo, Jordan and Andre. A god son, Tory J. Elam, Sr.; 24 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and-nephews.
The funeral will be conducted at 11am, Tuesday, March 10th at Second Calvary Baptist Church by Rev. Geoffrey V. Guns. Her body will be ready for viewing Monday, March 9th, from 2pm til 8pm at Hale Funeral Home. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020