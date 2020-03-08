The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Second Calvary Baptist Church

Rebecca Jeanette Mitchell Bullock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Jeanette Mitchell Bullock Obituary
Rebecca Jeanette Mitchell Bullock of the 3500 block of Riverside Dr. passed in her sleep, February 29, 2020 at Sentara Hospice House, Va. Beach, Virginia. Born in Norfolk, Va. She was a homemaker and a Music Teacher for Franklin and Norfolk Public Schools. She was an active member of Second Calvary Baptist Church.

Survived by: Her three children; Harvey D. Bullock, Jr of Delaware; Erica R. Bullock of Norfolk; and Aaron C. Bullock of Georgia. Her sister, Katheryne A. Marshall of Georgia and her brother Calvin J. Mitchell. Four grand children, Janoria, Alonzo, Jordan and Andre. A god son, Tory J. Elam, Sr.; 24 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and-nephews.

The funeral will be conducted at 11am, Tuesday, March 10th at Second Calvary Baptist Church by Rev. Geoffrey V. Guns. Her body will be ready for viewing Monday, March 9th, from 2pm til 8pm at Hale Funeral Home. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -