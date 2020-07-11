1/
Rebecca Miller Kennedy
1955 - 2020
Rebecca "Becky" Miller Kennedy, 64, passed away July 7, 2020, after a short illness. Becky was born July 31, 1955 in Norfolk, VA, daughter of the late Landon Miller and Dorothy (Collins) Miller, and sister to the late Carolyn Jean Kealey. Becky loved Hallmark movies and, most importantly, spending time with her grandkids. Becky leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Christina Kamzura and Timothy Kamzura; her son, Landon Kennedy; her three grandchildren, Camden Kamzura, Brooke Kennedy and Kennedy Kamzura; and her long time companion Jim Ward. She will be greatly missed. Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
