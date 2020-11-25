1/1
Rebecca P. Dooley
Rebecca P. Dooley, 76, of Virginia Beach passed away surrounded by family on November 20, 2020. She fought a private and courageous battle with cancer for over three years.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Renee' (Bill) Balzer, her grandson, Matthew Balzer, her granddaughter Samantha (Mark) Deluca, her great grandson, Dean Deluca, her sisters, Bo (Phil) Buckelman and Anna (Joe) Houston, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rebecca was born in Richmond Virginia and had many careers in her lifetime. From 35 years at LaVogue in Richmond, to store owner of Binns Fashion Shop in Williamsburg, to Ukrops chef and Library Specialist for the City of Virginia Beach.

She will be missed beyond words. Rebecca and her family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Alberico and the staff at Virginia Oncology Associates for their kindness and support on her journey.

Her memorial service will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel on Friday, November 27 at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
