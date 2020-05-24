Rebecca Parnell Standing
1944 - 2020
VIRGINIA BEACH -Â RebeccaÂ  Lynn Parnell Standing of Susan Constant Dr. in Virginia Beach, left us Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by close family, in the loving arms of her husband of 57 years. Known affectionately as Becky, she was born on March 12, 1944 in Fayetteville, NC.

The oldest of five children born to James and Carol Parnell. She joins her Mother and Father whom she loved dearly in heaven. Cherished wife of Stephen Standing, loving mother of two daughters Crawford Halloran (Bill) and Leigh Kleintop (Jon), devoted grandmother to Ian Standing and Bree Kleintop. Lovingly remembered by a sister Patricia Young and three brothers, Jimmy Parnell (Brucie), Don Parnell (Val) and Steve Parnell (Liz Ann) and nieces and nephews she held dear. Becky lived in Parkton, NC for the first 11 years of her life creating loving bonds with close cousins Barbara Watson and Cynthia Parnell. Her family moved to Virginia Beach in 1955 when her father began work for Royster Fertilizer. She flourished in the beach town so different than the resort it has become. In those days everyone knew each other. During that wonderful time, she met the love of her life Steve Standing, while attending Virginia Beach High School. They wed shortly after Becky left to attend Stratford College and Steve the University of Virginia. Later settling back in Princess Anne Hills area of Virginia Beach.

Becky's gift to this world was her beautiful spirit and laughter always bringing a smile to those around her. She made friends everywhere she went. Including a group of lifelong friends, who met several times a week for iced tea, conversation and laughter originally at Ingram's Pharmacy, later moving to Nick's onÂ 31st St. She also treasured her friendships with the ladies at the Princess Anne Country Club, where she regularly played Bridge on days she was not working out at Wareings Gym. She was a radiant light and all who knew her adored her.Â She loved deeply her husband, children and two grandchildren. Embracing every moment with them, spending special time every Sunday with her daughter Crawford and her beloved grandson, Ian. She also had a very close bond with her daughter Leigh, whom she visited daily. The other treasure in her life was her granddaughter, Bree Kleintop, whom she doted on, loving her visits home from California.

A service to be held at a later date to celebrate her life. HD Oliver Funeral Home on Laskin Road is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the VB Rescue Squad who were so kind during this time.Â vbvrs.org/donate/

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
