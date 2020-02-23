|
|
Rebecca Rose Vertz, 84, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Vertz and was a member of Laurel Avenue Church of Christ.
Survivors include two daughters Diane Newell, (Kevin Hamby) and Sharon Abraham and husband Jim; a brother Vernon Roberts, sister Mary Helen Head and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 10:30 a.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Laurel Avenue Church of Christ for Missions, The Union Mission or a local SPCA. The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care provided by the staff at Lake Taylor Hospital.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020