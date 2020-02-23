The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map

Rebecca Rose Vertz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Rose Vertz Obituary
Rebecca Rose Vertz, 84, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Vertz and was a member of Laurel Avenue Church of Christ.

Survivors include two daughters Diane Newell, (Kevin Hamby) and Sharon Abraham and husband Jim; a brother Vernon Roberts, sister Mary Helen Head and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 10:30 a.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Laurel Avenue Church of Christ for Missions, The Union Mission or a local SPCA. The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care provided by the staff at Lake Taylor Hospital.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -