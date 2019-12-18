|
Rebecca "Becky" Sue Dailey, 79, passed away on December 15, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Rockford, Illinois, Becky spent her formative years on her family's farm developing a life-long love for animals. Becky attended Iowa Wesleyan University where she, in her words, tooled around in art and art history before being forced to declare a major, English. Later in life, she would go on to earn a Master of Humanities at Old Dominion University.
Becky taught special education for many years in Norfolk Public Schools, most recently at Norview High School before retiring. A lifelong learner, Becky loved art history, reading, painting, music, Italy, the Washington Nationals, and in retirement, devouring all she could of World War II history. She is remembered for her sense of humor, affection for animals, creativity, and love for her children.
Becky is preceded in death by her father, Arnold Edwin Canfield; son, Kevin Andrew Kerr; mother, Vivienne Gertrude Canfield; and beloved husband of 28 years, David Michael Dailey. She is survived by her loving partner, Richard Taylor of Norfolk; son, Robin Patrick Kerr of Southern Oregon; son, David Michael Dailey, II and his wife, Mary A. Petrovic, of Washington, DC; daughter, Deborah Anne Dailey and her husband, John N. Cheich, of Washington, DC; and devoted dog, Oliver.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 1501 Colonial Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517. Condolences can be offered to the family online at www.hdoliver.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Becky's name to the Access College Foundation or the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019