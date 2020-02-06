|
|
Rebekah Lynn Hall, 29, passed away in Virginia Beach on Feb. 4, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Eric M. Brown; her parents, Mike and Michelle Hall; her siblings, James, Wyatt, and Jenny; her dogs, Rex and Ginny; and her godson.
Her service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church at 4PM, viewing at 3PM, and a reception after. Donations can be made to the VB SPCA in her honor. To view the full obit, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2020