Thalia Lynn Baptist Church
4392 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Thalia Lynn Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Thalia Lynn Baptist Church
Rebekah Lynn Hall Obituary
Rebekah Lynn Hall, 29, passed away in Virginia Beach on Feb. 4, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Eric M. Brown; her parents, Mike and Michelle Hall; her siblings, James, Wyatt, and Jenny; her dogs, Rex and Ginny; and her godson.

Her service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church at 4PM, viewing at 3PM, and a reception after. Donations can be made to the VB SPCA in her honor. To view the full obit, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2020
