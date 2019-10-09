The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
Reggie Eugene Brickhouse Obituary
Reggie Eugene Brickhouse, 48, passed away October 5, 2019. He was very active in construction which he loved. Reggie adored his family, children, and grandchildren. To his children, Martin and Malinda he was their dad! To his grandchildren, he was their Pa!

Reggie is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Catina "Tina" Brickhouse; children, Malinda JoAnne Forbes and Martin Johnson Forbes, Jr.; grandchildren, Kaylee, Noah, Harper and Lillian; parents, Frank and Martha Brickhouse; sisters, Marci B. Mibach (Bruce) their daughter Elle, Tanya B. Fentress (Richard); and his in-laws, Kirby and Sandra Johnson, and a host of friends that he held dear! A special thanks to all of the staff at Norfolk Sentara Heart Hospital for their care for Reggie!

A time of remembrance with the family receiving friends will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019
