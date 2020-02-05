Home

Reggie Long


1938 - 2020
Reggie Long Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Reginald Beverly "Reggie" Long, 81, of the 5500 block of Greenfield Dr. South passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born on November 18, 1938 in Chesterfield County to the late Albert and Sylvia Long. Reggie worked for over 10 years for Tile and Terrazzo Company in Suffolk, after retiring as a delivery driver from National Linen Service in Portsmouth with 27 years of service.

He is survived by his friend and companion of 24 years, Mary Katherine Wilkins.

Services will be private.

Condolences may be made online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -