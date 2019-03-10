Regina C. Hamby, 52, passed away surrounded by family Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born in Abingdon, VA to Ernest Barlow and Florence Long. She was a vibrant soul with an infectious smile that people naturally gravitated toward. She was a devoted wife and mother who placed family above all else. Her favorite place was the beach and she was the embodiment of sunshine, warming all of those around her and lighting up every room she entered.Gina is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Robert Hamby Sr.; children, Robby and wife Sarah, Jessica, and Dustin; brother, Ernie Barlow and wife Tammy, nephews, Jeremy and Jaysen; sister, Christina Baines and husband Mike; nieces, Samantha and Kasie; brother-in-law, Joe Hamby and wife and best friend Joann; nephew and niece, Brandon and Elizabeth; mother-in-law, Dee Gallup; brother-in-law, Sonny; brothers-in-law, Billy and Josh Hamby; close friends, Kelly Liller and Traci Goodwin; and all further extended family, friends, grandpups and grandkitties, and all who loved her. No one was a stranger to her.A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10AM at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake with burial to follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-7:30PM at the funeral home. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019