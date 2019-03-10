The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Hamby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Carol Hamby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina Carol Hamby Obituary
Regina C. Hamby, 52, passed away surrounded by family Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born in Abingdon, VA to Ernest Barlow and Florence Long. She was a vibrant soul with an infectious smile that people naturally gravitated toward. She was a devoted wife and mother who placed family above all else. Her favorite place was the beach and she was the embodiment of sunshine, warming all of those around her and lighting up every room she entered.Gina is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Robert Hamby Sr.; children, Robby and wife Sarah, Jessica, and Dustin; brother, Ernie Barlow and wife Tammy, nephews, Jeremy and Jaysen; sister, Christina Baines and husband Mike; nieces, Samantha and Kasie; brother-in-law, Joe Hamby and wife and best friend Joann; nephew and niece, Brandon and Elizabeth; mother-in-law, Dee Gallup; brother-in-law, Sonny; brothers-in-law, Billy and Josh Hamby; close friends, Kelly Liller and Traci Goodwin; and all further extended family, friends, grandpups and grandkitties, and all who loved her. No one was a stranger to her.A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10AM at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake with burial to follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-7:30PM at the funeral home. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now