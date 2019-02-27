|
|
Regina D. McGreehan of Virginia Beach, VA passed on February 25, 2019 at the age of 90 at Bay View Rehabilitation. She was born on June 17, 1928 in Johnstown, PA. to the late John and Mary Jacobec. Left to cherish her memory; her sons; Ronald (Angela) of Virginia Beach, James of Lanexa, Virginia, daughter Janet (Abraham) Youwakim of Bethlehem, PA., and sister Priscilla Antonikas of Johnstown, PA., 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Eugene R. McGreehan of 67 years who passed on January 25, 2019 and brother Francis Jacobec. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019