On February 1, 2019 Regina Jenkins went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her mother Jean Wright daughter Lacreshia Harris( Deshawn) son Antonio Jenkins. 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grand. 3 sister 1 brother, and her predeceased father and brother. Also her partner Michael Richard and a host of aunt, uncles, neices, nephews, and cousins. Her funeral will be held at Metropolitan Granby st on February 9, 2019 at 3pm and viewing 9am-3pm 7246 Granby st Norfolk Va 23505.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 7, 2019