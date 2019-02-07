The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Regina Jenkins Obituary
On February 1, 2019 Regina Jenkins went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her mother Jean Wright daughter Lacreshia Harris( Deshawn) son Antonio Jenkins. 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grand. 3 sister 1 brother, and her predeceased father and brother. Also her partner Michael Richard and a host of aunt, uncles, neices, nephews, and cousins. Her funeral will be held at Metropolitan Granby st on February 9, 2019 at 3pm and viewing 9am-3pm 7246 Granby st Norfolk Va 23505.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 7, 2019
