The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of St. Therese
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Decoux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Loretta King Decoux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Loretta King Decoux Obituary
Regina Loretta King Decoux, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

She is survived by her son, William, wife Christine, and their children and grandchildren, daughter, Patricia Lowe & husband Roger, who have both been the main caregivers for the last three years, and their children and grandchildren, her son Michael, her Sister Margaret Shields and family.

The family would like to express their thankfulness to Joan Wilson and Aundere Cuffee for their gracious service over the years.

The viewing will be at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Liturgy of the Resurrection will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Church of St. Therese at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now