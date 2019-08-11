|
Regina Loretta King Decoux, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
She is survived by her son, William, wife Christine, and their children and grandchildren, daughter, Patricia Lowe & husband Roger, who have both been the main caregivers for the last three years, and their children and grandchildren, her son Michael, her Sister Margaret Shields and family.
The family would like to express their thankfulness to Joan Wilson and Aundere Cuffee for their gracious service over the years.
The viewing will be at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Liturgy of the Resurrection will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Church of St. Therese at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019