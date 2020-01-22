|
|
Regina Dobson,65, went to be with the Lord on January 17, 2020.
She was born in Lumberton, N.C. She was a member of Azalea Garden Church of God and was a waitress at Doumar's in Norfolk.
Regina was predeceased by her mother, Annie Rodecker and is survived a son James Dobson; daughter, Natalie Dobson; brother, Joey Lewis; two sisters, Rhonda Rodecker and Deborah Lewis and husband Ricardo; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and special friends, Debbie and Jimmy Bodner.
The family will receive friends at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr. VA. Beach on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:30pm to 8pm.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020