Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Regina R. Dobson

Regina R. Dobson Obituary
Regina Dobson,65, went to be with the Lord on January 17, 2020.

She was born in Lumberton, N.C. She was a member of Azalea Garden Church of God and was a waitress at Doumar's in Norfolk.

Regina was predeceased by her mother, Annie Rodecker and is survived a son James Dobson; daughter, Natalie Dobson; brother, Joey Lewis; two sisters, Rhonda Rodecker and Deborah Lewis and husband Ricardo; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and special friends, Debbie and Jimmy Bodner.

The family will receive friends at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr. VA. Beach on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:30pm to 8pm.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020
