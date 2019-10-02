The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
Reginald Bernard Bell


1960 - 2019
Reginald Bernard Bell Obituary
Reginald B. Bell, 58 of Virginia Beach, VA departed this life on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born November 7, 1960 to the late Rafford and Cora Bell. He retired after serving more than 34 years as a civil service employee for the Navy.

Reginald was predeceased by his parents, and brothers Earnest and Edwin Bell. He leaves behind to cherish his memories a daughter, Cortni Bell of Alexandria, VA; and a son, Reginald Bell, Jr, of Richmond, VA; his brother Francis O. Bell (Donna) of Roanoke, VA and a grandson, Zaine Johnson; five aunts, Elizabeth Newby, Virginia Edmonds, Claudette Eley, Evelina Eley and Lucille Eley; one uncle, Ross Haskins, Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation will be held, 7pm-8pm, October 3, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley. Homegoing service will be held, 11am, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel. Burial at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Ivor, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019
