Thalia United Methodist Church
4321 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thalia United Methodist Church
4321 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Thalia United Methodist Church
4321 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Virginia Beach,, VA
View Map
Reginald S. Early Obituary
Reginald Saunders Early (Reg), 90, died October 4, 2019. He was from Aulander, NC in Bertie County and was the son of the late Hersey Clingman and Geneva Butler Early. Reg resided in Virginia Beach for 49 years. He proudly served his country for over 39 years as a veteran of WW II, the Korean War, and as a Civil Servant. In 1983, he retired from the Naval Air Systems Command as an Aircraft Logistics Program Manager. Reg served his community enthusiastically as an active member of the Heavier Than Air Patrol Squadron VP861, the American Legion Post 113 in Virginia Beach, and Thalia United Methodist Men. He organized and managed fund raisers for his church, the rebuild of a North Carolina family home following Hurricane Floyd, numerous environmental initiatives in Virginia and North Carolina, and lobbied the North Carolina legislature in support of Save Bertie County Landfill Disposal and Hog Farming.

Reg is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Joyce Walker Early. He was adored by his children, Sharon Sellers (Mort Glassberg), Reginald S. Early, Jr. (Michele), Carolyn Siegel (Robert). Joyce Ann Hill, and Jacqueline Suarez; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was predeceased by three brothers (Roy, H.C., and Mitch Early) and three sisters (Foy Mae Bazemore, Helen Peele, and Aldine Snipes) and son, Gary Stuart Early.

Funeral services will be held at Thalia United Methodist Church, 4321 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23452, October 8, 2019. The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM prior to funeral services at 12:00 noon. A reception at the church will follow. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thalia United Methodist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
