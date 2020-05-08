Reinald J Chutter, 90 of Virginia Beach, passed away unexpectedly, on April 24, 2020. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, the second son of George and Marian Chutter. "Bud" was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Jacqueline Chutter.



Bud graduated from Mt. Herman School (prepatory school) in Massachusetts, Tufts University, University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Dentistry and University of California with a MS in Periodontology. He served in the Navy, retiring as a Captain. In retirement, Bud developed many hobbies: taking and developing photographs, flying, carpentry, Big Band era music. He enjoyed learning and sharing his wisdom with others, becoming passionate about nutrition and holistic medicine. He was a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church, serving as an usher and devoting countless hours to restore every pew. Bud loved Virginia Beach; (it had perfect weather) and was a member of the Civic Committee for the Redwood Farms neighborhood.



Bud will be greatly missed by his family: daughters Nancy Weiss and Laura Thorpe, three grandchildren; brother and sister in law Roger and Karen Chutter and nieces and nephews.



In his memory, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1489 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23451.



