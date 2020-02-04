|
|
Dr. Remigio Mayuga Ramos, M.D., 80, of Chesapeake, passed away January 31, 2020. Born in Santa Clara, Santo Tomas, Batangas, Philippines, he was the son of the late Eutiquiano and Melicia Ramos. Dr. Ramos was a graduate of Ateneo de San Pablo High School, The University of Santo Tomas, College of Medicine (class of 1969), Manila, Philippines. He served his Residency at the Veterans Hospital of Quezon City, Philippines, and Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. He retired as a Commander from the U.S. Navy. He continued his medical career at Obici Hospital, Suffolk and Maryview Medical Center, Portsmouth until his retirement in 2010. Memberships and accomplishments include: past-president of the Philippine Medical Association, Batangas Association, Couples for Christ, Birthright, Knights of Columbus and St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church.
Survivors include his loving wife, Dr. Lolita M. Ramos, M.D.; a daughter, Leah Ramos Swatts (Shane); a son, Paul Maranan Ramos (Christine); granddaughters, Chloe Elizabeth Swatts, Giuliana Ramos Swatts, Madeleine Chang Ramos; siblings, Linda Tayo, Miguela Ramos, Sofronio Ramos, Macaria de los Santos, Romulo Ramos, and Leo Ramos, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Stephen, Martyr Roman Catholic Church, Chesapeake. The entombment, with Full Military Honors, will follow at the church, in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. A Novena will be conducted at 5:00 p.m., Friday with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ANCOP - Answering the Cry of the Poor, www.ancopusa.org Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 4, 2020