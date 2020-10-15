1/1
Renard Antonio Young
1980 - 2020
Renard Antonio Young "Mann", 40, passed away on October 4, 2020. Renard was born in Norfolk, VA on September 8, 1980 to Renard Rawls and the late Brenda Young. Renard attended Granby High School, Mann worked as a landscaper for Brightview for 8 years. He was a member of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. Renard was preceded in death by his sister, O'shia Young. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Dorothy Young, his seven daughters, Shirley, Dajah, Shauna, Destiny, Dynashia, Ronnisha, Ronyah ; one son, Telerrance; one sister, Jasmine; two brothers, Dequan & Alonzo; ten grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and in - laws. A funeral service will be held, 12pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Gospel Light Outreach, Norfolk, VA. Viewing will be Friday from 2pm to 6pm at the funeral home. Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
OCT
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Gospel Light Outreach
