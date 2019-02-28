Home

Rene "Jose" Jimenez

Rene â€œJoseâ€ Jimenez went to be with the Lord on Valentineâ€™s Day.Jose loved a good fiesta, anything that embraced his Mexican heritage, playing poker, every hot sauce in the world and most importantly, to laugh and enjoy life.Left to cherish his loving memory is his wife Kimberly Anderson; devoted son, Ray Jimenez; many grandchildren and a host of others who held him dearly.A memorial mass will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church (5807 Little Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452) on Thursday, February 28, at 11:00AM. A meal honoring Jose will immediately follow the service from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM at San Jose Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria (1148 Lynnhaven Pkwy, VA Beach, 23452). Condolences may be left online at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2019
