Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Mayor Renee' Etheridge
Reneeâ€™ Mayor Etheridge, 69, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, February 11, 2019.Born in Leonardtown, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Henry and Geraldine Page Mayor. Survivors include her husband, Edward L. Etheridge, Sr.; children, Michelle Stretar (John), Elizabeth Coughenour (Brian), and Edward L. Etheridge, Jr. (Angela); grandchildren, Anthony Bowes, Jr., Shanna Coughenour, Jacob and Shawn Etheridge; siblings, Nancy Stinson (Mark), Kathy Allison (Ricky), and Joseph Mayor. The funeral service will be conducted at 9:00 am, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23322. Interment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. Rev. Tom Mercer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2019
