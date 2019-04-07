The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Renee Ann Harris went home to be with the Lord in Norfolk, Virginia on March 29, 2019. She was born on August 26,1968 to her parents Louis Harris and Carolyn Spillers Harris-Wallace at Cumberland Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. She is survived by her beloved Son Jamel Harris and many Family and Friends. Funeral Service will be held 12 pm, April 11, 2019 at Graves Funeral Home 1631 Church St, Norfolk, VA. Visitation will be held 1-6pm, April 10, 2019.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019
