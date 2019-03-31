|
It is with great sorrow to announce Renee (Auger) Napiewocki passed on January 31, 2019 at the age of 71, in the comfort of The Retreat at Berryville Living Community with her loving daughters overseeing her final days.Survived by her husband, Thomas, Renee will be eternally remembered by her sisters: Michelle Nesar and Celeste Skalnek; daughters: Marie Sangaline, Carol Podgorski and Susanne Banatt; and grandchildren: John David Ault, Veronica Boyd, Amanda Curtis, Natassia Podgorski, Paula Banatt and Nancy Roche.Please visit Renee's memorial website at www.EndersAndShirley.com/obituary/renee-napiewocki to read more sign her guestbook.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019