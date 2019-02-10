The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Reuben M. Leonard

Reuben M. Leonard Obituary
Reuben â€œMoeâ€ Leonard, USN retired, 88, of Chesapeake passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born in Salisbury, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Carl Blanco and Marjorie Linder Leonard. He was predeceased by a son, Stephen. Moe is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marylyn Leonard; sons, James, Thomas, David, and Wylie; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved extended family members and dear friends. The family will receive friends to celebrate Moeâ€™s life from 2:00 â€" 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, 23322. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Humane Society. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019
