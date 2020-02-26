The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reubin Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reubin Manning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reubin Manning Obituary
Reubin Manning, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was a native of Oak City, NC.

After serving in the US Air Force, he lived in Chesapeake where he was a longtime contractor and land developer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; his children, Connie M. Boerstler and husband Dean, Lisa M. Booker and husband Kevin and Michael R. Manning and wife Tracy; grandchildren, Corey Boerstler, Brandon, Zachary and Gabriella Booker; two sisters, Beatrice White and husband Leland and Gladys Matthews; a brother-in-law, James (Jimmy) Morgan and wife Barbara and other family members, Glenn Morgan and Gale Allen and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a Deacon at Bethany Baptist Church and a member and Deacon Emeritus at Pinecrest Baptist Church. He enjoyed his puzzles, watching the birds in his yard and also watching his Washington Nationals baseball team. He loved his two dogs, Mindy and Angel.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Reggie Hester. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the DeVita Harbour View Dialysis Team and Dr. Keith Zautaus for their excellent care.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reubin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -