Reubin Manning, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was a native of Oak City, NC.
After serving in the US Air Force, he lived in Chesapeake where he was a longtime contractor and land developer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; his children, Connie M. Boerstler and husband Dean, Lisa M. Booker and husband Kevin and Michael R. Manning and wife Tracy; grandchildren, Corey Boerstler, Brandon, Zachary and Gabriella Booker; two sisters, Beatrice White and husband Leland and Gladys Matthews; a brother-in-law, James (Jimmy) Morgan and wife Barbara and other family members, Glenn Morgan and Gale Allen and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a Deacon at Bethany Baptist Church and a member and Deacon Emeritus at Pinecrest Baptist Church. He enjoyed his puzzles, watching the birds in his yard and also watching his Washington Nationals baseball team. He loved his two dogs, Mindy and Angel.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Reggie Hester. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the DeVita Harbour View Dialysis Team and Dr. Keith Zautaus for their excellent care.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020