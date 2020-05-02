Reverdy E. Winfree
1940 - 2020
On Friday, April 24, 2020, Reverdy ("Rev") E. Winfree Jr. passed away at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Judy Winfree, son Reverdy E. Winfree III wife (Elvia), & daughters Laura Winfree & Peyton Winfree, & four grandchildren, Lauren Morales, Ian Morales, Zachary Winfree & Victoria Winfree. He was a 1958 graduate of Granby High, Norfolk, VA, served 2yrs Coast Guard. Rev attended Virginia Military Institute, 1964, served in Vietnam, UH-1 pilot. He worked for VEPCO 27 yrs & NCEMC for 8 yrs. Longtime resident of Raleigh NC, and member of Saint Michael's Episcopal Church. He was loved & will be missed.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
