On Friday, April 24, 2020, Reverdy ("Rev") E. Winfree Jr. passed away at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Judy Winfree, son Reverdy E. Winfree III wife (Elvia), & daughters Laura Winfree & Peyton Winfree, & four grandchildren, Lauren Morales, Ian Morales, Zachary Winfree & Victoria Winfree. He was a 1958 graduate of Granby High, Norfolk, VA, served 2yrs Coast Guard. Rev attended Virginia Military Institute, 1964, served in Vietnam, UH-1 pilot. He worked for VEPCO 27 yrs & NCEMC for 8 yrs. Longtime resident of Raleigh NC, and member of Saint Michael's Episcopal Church. He was loved & will be missed.



