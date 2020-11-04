1/1
Rheabon Carrol Bowers Sr.
Rheabon Carrol Bowers, Sr., 83, passed away October 31, 2020. He was born in Stonega, VA to the late Hobert and Ida Wells Bowers. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by 3 sisters; 4 brothers; grandchildren, Christa Barnes and Justin Noland; and great-granddaughter, Makayla Lymaster. He proudly served his country in the US Army during Korea and Vietnam, retiring after 21 years of faithful service.

Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life of 65+ years, his wife, Christa "Chris" Hartmann Bowers; daughter, Sandra J. Shirk (Thomas); sons, William "Bill" K. Bowers and Rheabon "Rhea" C. Bowers, Jr. (Linda); grandchildren, Amberlea Lymaster (Jason), Bobby Shirk, Colton Shirk and Rheabon Bowers, III; great-granddaughter, Jaylea Lymaster; sisters, Violet Bledsoe and Fern Lane; brother, Hobert Bowers and numerous other loving family and friends.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10am at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. Military Honors will follow at 3pm at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Donations may be made in his honor to Wreaths Across America, Kidney Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneral home.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or to leave a note to the family. Temperature checks and mask will be required to enter the building. Mask must be worn properly the entire time and we ask all guests to social distance as much as possible, seating is limited.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 4, 2020.
