Transitioned July 28, 2020. A viewing will be held 2-7 p.m. Thurs, August 6, 2020 in the Melvin J. Blowe chapel of Crocker Funeral Home, Inc. A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Metropolitan Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.



