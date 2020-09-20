1/1
Rhonda Nadine Boyd
1955 - 2020
Mother. Teacher. Friend. Poet. Avid Reader. Conversationalist. Selfless

December 30, 1955 - September 7, 2020

Rhonda Nadine Boyd, 64, of Norfolk, Virginia, left her earthly family to share her talents and voice with the angels on September 7, 2020, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Rhonda was born December 30, 1955 to U.S. Retired Navy MCPO Richard J. Boyd and Mary Alice Boyd at the Naval Medical Center (formerly Norfolk Naval Hospital) in Portsmouth, VA.

Rhonda graduated from Norview High School in 1973 after transferring from Crawford High School in San Diego where she had attended middle and her initial high school years. She received her undergraduate (graduating Summa Cum Laude) and master's degrees from Norfolk State University in special education/psychology by the age of 23.

As a young girl, Rhonda, wowed people with her charm and beauty as she was in many pageants. The family lived in San Diego for more than five years before coming back to Virginia. She learned early on beauty comes from within. So, while many complimented her for her poise, she focused on education and academia.

She will be remembered for her love of words. She loved words and pinning them to paper was her hobby. She may have written more than a thousand poems, for writing poetry was a way to express her true self. This love started when she was a child. It wasn't just words in a book, but she simply loved the English language. Whether it was the movies or theater or concerts, she was front row.

It's no wonder all of her friends say she was the consummate conversationalist. She loved to talk and share stories with you. It's probably why her students loved her. Rhonda always believed education was the key to success, and she hungered to always be a student of learning new things.

It wasn't her numerous professional awards and accolades that was her proudest accomplishment. For this scholar, when she embarked on motherhood, that became her proudest moment -- giving birth to her only child, Joel. They shared many adventures together, from enjoying great music and fine cuisine to poetry.

Rhonda was a teacher for the Virginia Public School System for more than 17 years. Later (since 2009), she worked as an adjunct instructor at Tidewater Community College where she taught psychology. It was always about giving back.

Her friends all share one thought - everyone says her generosity of her time was unmatched. "It wasn't about money for Rhonda, but about the people. That was her service - helping people." And, if you knew Rhonda, you would say she walked to her own beat. She was unique in that way from her dress, to jewelry to her nails to her hair - she was one-of-a-kind. And, it was that kind of person, you wish you knew and was on your side.

She created and founded a home-based business, Nia Enterprises, that provided a diverse array of consulting services such as grant writing, marketing, technical writing, creative writing, motivational speaking. It was the grant writing that changed the lives of so many.

Rhonda is survived by her beloved son, Joel; daughter-in-law, Destany Howard-Boyd; grandson Kahsey, parents Richard and Mary Alice Boyd, stepmother Florence Boyd, step-sisters Sharon Simpson and Tamara L. Boyd, step-brothers Gaylon and Gregory Brown, brother-in-law Eddie Simpson, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rhonda Nadine Boyd was her mother's joy and heart!

Viewing: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 2:00pm - 6:00pm Metropolitan Funeral Service | 7246 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23505

WATCH SERVICE LIVE ONLINE | Wednesday, September 23, 2020 11:00am | Metropolitan Funeral Service Granby Chapel

Interment | Woodlawn Memorial Gardens | 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd Norfolk, VA 23502

The family is following the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines for funeral attendance. *You can submit condolences to: metropolitanfuneralservice.com/memorial/rhonda-nadine-boyd/

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
SEP
23
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
