Ricardo D. McDonald
Ricardo D. McDonald, age 41, passed away peacefully August 17, 2020. His love of shoes was surpassed only by his love for his only son, Corey. Ricardo was determined to spend as much time on this earth with Corey as possible, battling both Sickle Cell & Heart Disease, holding on until the very end, for the opportunity to see his son "just one last time". Ricardo was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed by everyone-especially Corey, who is truly blessed to have had the Greatest Dad Ever!

** Viewing: Aug 26th (6p-8p) at Beach Funeral & Cremation Services (VB). Graveside Service: Aug 27th (11am) at Colonial Grove Memorial Park (VB).

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
AUG
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Colonial Grove Memorial Park
August 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
