Ricardo Riddick
Ricardo Riddick, 66 died peacefully July 2, 2020 in Norfolk, VA. Ricardo was born March 17, 1954 in Norfolk, VA to the late Sidney Riddick Sr. and the late Evelyn Riddick Anderson. He was educated in the public school system. He was an active member of The Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare Program - Chesapeake, VA for over 25 years. He maintained program completion in the areas of maintenance, operations and culinary. He was a former member of St. Mark Deliverance Center in Portsmouth, VA.

He is predeceased by four siblings; two brothers; Jerome William Gordon and Robert Anderson Jr.; two sisters; Cynthia Holmes and Shelvia Riddick Penn; grandmother, Marie Nelson; one aunt, Bernice Brown Johnson; two uncles, Leon Riddick and Robert Lee Riddick; and one cousin Sherwood Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memory one brother Sidney Riddick Jr. of Wilmington, NC; one uncle, Joseph Brown of New York City, NY; an aunt, Minister Brenda Riddick of Norfolk, VA; first cousins, Dr. Timothy Erskine Johnson of Norfolk, VA; JoAnne Johnson and Sharon Johnson-Clayton of Chesapeake, VA and Kimberly Johnson Britton of Windsor, VA; four nephews; Deon Anderson and Brian Foster of Bremerton, WA; Tarqi Johnson of Raleigh, NC, and Gary Dandridge of Bensalem, PA; two nieces; Carla Foster of Bremerton, WA and Erica Flowers of Detroit, MI and a host of cousins, friends and family-like friends.

There will be a life celebration service Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in JT Fisher Funeral Service 1248 George Washington Hwy Chesapeake, VA 23323. The family will host visitation Wednesday, July 8, 2020 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at JT Fisher Funeral Services. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
