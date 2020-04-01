The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
live stream
1938 - 2020
Ricardo Roxas Prodigalidad Obituary
Ricardo Roxas Prodigali-dad, born on 16 April 1938, went to be with the Lord on Monday, 30 March 2020, at the age of 81. Ricardo was the second son of Amado and Aniceta Prodigalidad, honoring them and serving us all with 20 years of service in the United States Navy on board the USS Inchon and with 20 years of civil service.

Ricardo leaves behind a loving wife of 54 years, Luz Maria; a son, Ricardo; three daughters, Ivette, Janet married to Timothy Coats, and Suzette married to Will Marrs; and grandchildren, Daniel and Matthew Coats, Julian Prodigalidad, and Jadyn, and Jayce Marrs. Also left behind are two sisters, Amadora P. Calpo and Leonila Alberto; and a brother, Adrian Prodigalidad. Preceding him in death is his granddaughter, Rachel Coats. Ricardo's last days were surrounded by loving and faithful family, and his journey home to his Heavenly Father has relieved him of all pain and suffering as he now rests in peace with the Master.

The family will be receiving friends, 10 people at a time, on Friday, April 3rd at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach 23462, 5:00-7:00 pm. The graveside service is limited to 10 people, but we will be live streaming on Facebook on Saturday, April 4th at 1:00 pm. To share a memory or message of condolences, please visit Ricardo's online memorial at www.KellumFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2020
