Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John's Baptist Church

Richard A. Chrisman

Richard A. Chrisman, 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 27, 2020.

Richard was born and raised in the Hampton Roads area. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired Police Officer from the Virginia Beach Police Department. He was also a member of the Kempsville Masonic Lodge No. 196.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Doris "Jackie" Chrisman and his parents, Paul A. Chrisman and Verna E. Chrisman. He leaves behind two sons, Paul A. Chrisman (Tammy) and Richard "Richie" Chrisman (Desiree); one daughter, Jennifer Jarashow (David); one sister, Jerri Tuck (Irving); eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Wednesday, March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at St. John's Baptist Church on Thursday, March 5, at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Charlie Hackworth officiating. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sentara Hospice House. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020
