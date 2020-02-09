|
Richard A. Brodt, 84, passed away with family by his side, January 31, 2020. He was born in Hotchkiss, CO to the late Wilhelm (William) A. Brodt and Bernice E. Monroe in 1935. He was predeceased by his brothers Bill, Bob, Larry and sisters Delores and Florence.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Yohko Brodt; daughter Jody Zuchowski; son Chris Brodt, (Kat) (Ed); his adoring grandsons, Aiden and Henry; and niece Judy Baker. He was known affectionately as "Dick" to his friends and Uncle "Al" to his extended family including Nancy, Joe, Kathy, Jim, John, Kenny, Michi, Josh, and their father Cecil Walker in Oregon. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Michiko Walker who introduced him to her sister, the love of his life, Yohko.
Richard was a hardworking, selfless man who put his family first. After attending Arizona University where he loved books and studied music, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1958. Dick served as a musician for 30 years and shared his talent all over the U.S. and around the world.
Dick retired after 30 years of service as a Chief Petty Officer from his last active duty post in Virginia Beach in 1988. Richard achieved another personal goal to earn his Masters Degree in Human Resource Development from GWU in 1979. He pursued his second career as Library Archivist at Langley Air Force base and retired after 20 years of civil service in 2008.
Richard's family would like to express their gratitude to all friends and caregivers who provided comfort and care throughout his illness.
A service will be held at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Wednesday February 12 at 3pm. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
He will then travel to his final resting place in Oregon at the Willamette National Cemetery where he will receive military honors.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020