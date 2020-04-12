The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Richard Adams Palmer Obituary
Richard Adams Palmer, 87, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on April 8, 2020.

Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Eleanor A. Palmer. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired after 30 years as a Chemistry Professor from Old Dominion University. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church, Norfolk and was an avid cyclist.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Palmer. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Eric J. Palmer of Norfolk; brother, Peter Lincoln of New York, NY; and two nephews, Bill and John Chadwick.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020
