Richard Alan Shupe
1959 - 2020
Richard Alan Shupe passed away Monday evening Sep 14 after a courageous battle with cancer. Alan was born Feb 11, 1959 at Quantico, Virginia. He graduated from Great Bridge/Indian River High School in the class of 1977. He also attended Lees-McRae College in North Carolina and the University of Virginia in Richmond. His career was in the Food and Restaurant business culminating at the Columbia Restaurant Sarasota Florida. Alan was preceded in death by his Mother Hazel Ford Shupe, Sister Lynda Shupe Horne and his Feline Buddies Raleigh and Durham. Alan is survived by his Father Gerald Shupe and Sister Shelley Shupe Lamm. Burial will be at Fairfax City Cemetery on Monday Sep 21, 2020 at 1pm.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Burial
01:00 PM
Fairfax City Cemetery
