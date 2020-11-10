1/1
Richard Allen "Butch" Poolos
Richard Allen "Butch" Poolos, 67, passed away on November 7, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late Richard H. and Lillian Poolos.

Butch's passion in life was his music; playing bass guitar for many local bands. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with the Bow Creek Men's Golf Association. He worked for Plaza Pawn for many years.

Butch is survived by his sisters, Cindy Butler (Hugh), Susie Garner (Jerry Swean( and Margaret Ruiz (Robert); his brothers, Jim Poolos and Alex Poolos. "Uncle Butchy's" memory will be cherished by his many nieces, nephews and their families of whom he treated as his own. Butch will also be remembered by many extended relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Poolos Family, may you find comfort. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
