Richard Allen Wlezien, 77, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his residence at The Lighthouse Pointe. Born in Niles, Illinois, he was the son of the late Emili Reichel Wlezien and Thaddeus Wlezien. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Renate Christina Wlezien, and his son, Michael Plattner.
Mr. Wlezien was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Selena M. Tudor and a grandson, Austin Tudor.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd in the Chesapeake Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. with Father Romeo Jasmin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (www.donate3.cancer.org). Online condolences may be offered to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020