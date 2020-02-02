The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1416 Cedar Road 
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 548-2200
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1416 Cedar Road 
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wlezien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Allen Wlezien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Allen Wlezien Obituary
Richard Allen Wlezien, 77, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his residence at The Lighthouse Pointe. Born in Niles, Illinois, he was the son of the late Emili Reichel Wlezien and Thaddeus Wlezien. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Renate Christina Wlezien, and his son, Michael Plattner.

Mr. Wlezien was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Selena M. Tudor and a grandson, Austin Tudor.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd in the Chesapeake Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. with Father Romeo Jasmin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (www.donate3.cancer.org). Online condolences may be offered to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -