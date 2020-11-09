1/1
Richard Anthony Adinofi
1942 - 2020
Richard Anthony Adinolfi, age 78, of Grandy, NC passed away Saturday November 7, 2020 at his home. Born in New York, NY on September 2, 1942 to the late Joseph Nicholas Adinolfi and Rose LaVera LaRosa Adinolfi, he was the widower of Ellen Mae Adinolfi. After serving his country honorably with the U. S. Army for twenty-eight years and being a decorated Vietnam Veteran, he worked in Human Resources until his retirement. Richard was a member of the American Legion, the V.F.W., and the Vietnam Veterans of America. He also loved fishing and boating and sang doo-wop as a young man.

He is survived by three daughters, Rose Adinolfi of Grandy, NC, Shannon Adinolfi of Portsmouth, VA, Trish Adinolfi, and Natasha Cheatham of Richmond, VA; eight grandchildren, Ava, Crystal, Rachael, and Tony Adinolfi, Amanda Katlin, Jasmine Cheatham, Joseph Canale, and Nick Bulger; and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, JoEllen Bulger and a brother, Albert Adinolfi.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Princess Anne Memorial Park Cemetery, 1110 N. Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA officiated by the Rev. Joe Griffith. Family and friends will have the opportunity to view Mr. Adinolfi on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel.

Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Adinolfi family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.twifordfh.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
NOV
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Princess Anne Memorial Park Cemetery,
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
