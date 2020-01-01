|
Richard B. Emanuel of Norfolk, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 in Delray Beach, FL. Richard was born May 6, 1923, the son of Ethel and Isaac Emanuel. Dick, as he was known by his family and friends, was a graduate of Maury High School and attended New York University and Syracuse University. In 1942 Dick enlisted in the Army Air Corp and graduated cadet school as a navigator with the rank of Second Lt. He served with the 8th Air Force and flew 25 combat missions over Germany. He was awarded the Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters and promoted to 1st Lt. In 1949 Dick joined the family business, Ullman & Emanuel Inc. which operated The Spot Clothiers and Altschuls. He sold the business in 1996, but remained active until 2008. Dick served as President of the Downtown Norfolk Association and was a founding member of the Downtown Development Corp. He also served on the board of the D'Art Center and numerous city committees. Dick was an Eagle Scout and was Scoutmaster of Troop 24 for 8 years.Mr. Emanuel was predeceased by his first wife, Carly, son Richard L. Emanuel, sister Elise Rubin, and grandson Jarrett Emanuel. He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila; sons Lawrence and Evan and Michael Silverstein; Daughter Sheryl Traub; Daughters in Law Suzi and Bobbi Silverstein; Son in Law Harry Traub; grandchildren Nicole Piette and Stacy Peterson and husband John; Brittany and Stephanie Wengel; Morgan, Aaron, Brooke, and Elana Silverstein; as well as great grandchildren Lucas Piette and Penn, Gage, and Greer Peterson.Mr. Emanuel was a member of Olef Shalom Temple.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020