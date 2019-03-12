The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Richard May, 70, passed away at home on March 6, 2019. Born in Arlington, VA, he was the elder son of the late Maurice & Margaret May and a graduate of George C. Marshall High School. He is predeceased by his loving wife of over 45 years, Betty Rosanne May. Richard graduated from Old Dominion University in 1976 with his Masterâ€™s degree in Counseling before going on to work for the Virginia Department of Corrections. Richard is survived by his son Christopher May (Jennifer May); his daughter, Sharon May (Keith Hollowell); his three grandchildren: Cameron Hauck May, Silas Hauck Hollowell, and Maggie May Hollowell. He is also survived by his brother, James May (Jean May). Richard and Rosanne were members of Ascension Catholic Church for over 40 years. Richard was a member of the Kempsville High School Band Parents Association with his wife. He was an active member of the local community theater and served as a volunteer photographer for the SPCA. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Church of the Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. The family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. A short reception will follow before proceeding to Eastern Shore Chapel, Laskin Road, Virginia Beach. Flowers may be received at Hollomon-Brown, Kempsville Chapel or memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2019
