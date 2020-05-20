Richard Benjamin Mizelle, 95, of Chesapeake passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Richard was born December 11, 1924 in Edenton, NC, and was the son of the late Ernest B. and Myrtle B. Mizelle. He is also predeceased by his beloved wife, Maudie Gosman Mizelle; two sisters, Lillian Thompson and Elizabeth Roper; and a grandson, Noah Richard Mizelle. Richard was blessed to have found true love again and spent 18 wonderful years with Rubye Johnson before her death.
Richard loved his church and was one of the founding members of Portlock United Methodist Church where he worshiped and served for over 65 years. He held many positions at the church and sang in the church choir for many years. Richard was a skilled carpenter. He learned his skills in carpentry and boat building through an apprenticeship with Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, VA. He continued his lifelong career through civil service with both the Navy Yard and the Coast Guard. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend to many. He always had a smile, kind words and love for everyone he met. Richard was an angel amongst us and now he is an angel watching over us.
Richard is survived by his children, Linda Mizelle Greer, her husband Lewis Keith Greer, Richard B. Mizelle, Jr., his wife Linda B. Mizelle; grandchildren, Krista S. Mackintire, her husband Butch, Brandon Richard McKee, and Nevin M. Mizelle; one great-granddaughter, Kaelin M. Mackintire; siblings, Shirley M. Cameron, her husband Glen and Carol L. Mizelle, his wife Shelva as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
An open visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date, and information will be available at the Oman Funeral Home website and in the Virginian Pilot. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Portlock United Methodist Church, American Heart Association, or Amedisys Health and Hospice Care.
Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.